Bishop Feehan High School building file photo

Bishop Feehan High School

 Sun chronicle file photo

ATTLEBORO -- After a four-year hiatus, Bishop Feehan High School Thursday is inducting a new round of athletes and artists in its Athletics and Arts Hall of Fame along with two new key contributors.

The 24 nominees are being honored at Feehan’s Legends & Legacy event from 5 to 7 p.m. on the school’s campus.