ATTLEBORO -- After a four-year hiatus, Bishop Feehan High School Thursday is inducting a new round of athletes and artists in its Athletics and Arts Hall of Fame along with two new key contributors.
The 24 nominees are being honored at Feehan’s Legends & Legacy event from 5 to 7 p.m. on the school’s campus.
Friends, family, former students and Feehan fans and supporters are invited to attend the celebration.
Athletics Hall of Fame
Feehan’s "First Dynasty," the girls tennis team coached by hall-of-famer Anne Carroll that won four consecutive state championships with an 82-2 record from 1987-90.
Andrew Gildea, Class of 1985, captain for hockey coach Vinnie Fagone’s earliest teams.
Jim Renner, Class of 2002, golf. Arguably the most successful professional athlete ever launched from Feehan, Renner led a state-champion golf team, went on to a high-achieving college golf career, followed by nearly 20 years as a professional golfer, including 76 starts on the PGA Tour. Renner has several professional wins, and a 2nd-place finish in the 2014 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on the PGA Tour.
Arts Hall of Fame
Joe Taylor, band director 1982-1992 and 2001-present. During his tenure, Taylor has led award-winning marching bands, orchestras, percussion ensembles and more.
Contributors of Distinction
Kerry Latour (Lincoln), Class of 1985, Distinguished Service. Latour and her husband Richard have been steering committee leaders for Feehan’s Daring to Believe Capital Campaign and recently served as co-chairs of the 2023 Setting Our Hearts Gala. The frequent volunteer serves as a corporator to the Feehan board of trustees.
Deacon Joe McGinley, 2011-present, Distinguished Service, Honorary alum. "Perhaps nothing captures Deacon Joe McGinley’s impact better than to simply say that he is a worthy successor to the legacy of Sr. Pat Harrington," school officials said. "We likely will never know the true number of students for whom Joe was a lifeline in difficult moments, but there is no doubt that he served that role for many. When the Feehan community as a whole needed to join in prayer for AJ Quetta in 2021, it was Deacon Joe who brought us together."
School President Tim Sullivan said the honorees represent the "very best of Bishop Feehan.”
"These are students, teachers and volunteers who have left their marks on our school in so many ways," Sullivan said. "They make us proud; they’ve made their school stronger; and they set an example for all those who come after."