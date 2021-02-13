Bishop Feehan High School hockey player AJ Quetta is being transferred to an Atlanta rehabilitation hospital.
He will be moved Monday to the Shepherd Rehabilitation Center, according to a statement from his family posted to his GoFundMe page.
Quetta, from North Providence, suffered what his family said is a spinal cord injury in a Jan. 26 game against Pope Francis High School in West Springfield. According to published reports, he fell attempting a body check, striking the boards head first. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield that night, and to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston the next day.
His family said he will spend at least the next three months at Shepherd, which is considered one of the top rehabilitation hospitals in the country, specializing in the treatment of spinal cord injuries.
“We would like to thank everyone for their continued support and prayers for our son,” Anthony Quetta Sr., AJ's father, said in the statement. “Words can’t express our steadfast appreciation to all the donors during this time. This would not be possible without all the support we have received.
“AJ realizes how awesome and incredible the support has been. He is determined to beat the odds and return to his family and friends. He is very motivated.”
The GoFundMe fundraiser organized by A.J.’s sister has raised more than $875,000 as of Saturday morning.
Various groups and individuals have already stepped up to help Quetta's family pay for his medical care and what family and friends say will be a long period of rehabilitation. They include the Boston Bruins Foundation and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. A.J.’s Army -- a group that includes hockey parents, Feehan supporters and family friends -- have been spearheading other fundraising efforts.
