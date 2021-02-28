ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High School girls’ soccer team banded together to sell bracelets in support of a fellow classmate and hockey player injured in a game and now undergoing rehabilitation in Georgia, raising nearly $32,000.
The soccer team sold nearly 6,000 of the bracelets for the fundraiser to benefit A.J. Quetta, 18, who suffered a severe spinal cord injury during a Jan. 26 game.
His family has said he is expected to be in the rehabilitation facility in Atlanta, Ga., for about three months.
“Feehan Soccer rallies for others in need. We hope this helps with anything you need on your road ahead,” the team posted on the Feehan Twitter account.
“It stated “$31,845 and 5,850 bracelets sold all across New England. More than happy we could do this for you. Stay strong buddy we are all sending all our love and prayers down to Atlanta.”
The announcement came just a day after news that Quetta was named an all star for the 2020/2021 Winter CCL season.
Another fundraiser, the AJ’s Army Golf Tournament is scheduled for May 17 at the Cape Club of Sharon & Brook Meadow Country Club, and will feature sports stars Patrick Chung, Ray Bourque, Mike Eruzione and Curt Schilling.
As of Sunday, more than $970,000 has been raised through a GoFundMe account, which was started to assist the Quetta family with expenses.
