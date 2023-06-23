FOXBORO -- A black bear found its way to a patch of woods at a busy rotary at Forbes Crossing off Foxborough Boulevard, providing a window to wildlife for motorists and others Friday morning.

Emily Barry, 31, who lives at The Sylvan apartments on Fisher Street, was with her friend, Samantha Oliveira, 31, coming through the rotary from Wendy’s in Mansfield when they spotted the bear.

A bear spotted near the BayCoast Bank on Foxborough Boulevard in Foxboro.

