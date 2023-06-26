attleboro bear

A black bear walks around the grounds of Willett Elementary School on Saturday.

ATTLEBORO -- A black bear was spotted near Willett Elementary School over the weekend, a day after one was sighted near a busy rotary in Foxboro.

The bear was spotted Saturday walking around the grounds of the school and neighborhood near the Larson Woodland.

