ATTLEBORO -- A black bear was spotted near Willett Elementary School over the weekend, a day after one was sighted near a busy rotary in Foxboro.
The bear was spotted Saturday walking around the grounds of the school and neighborhood near the Larson Woodland.
The day before, a black bear was seen walking near the rotary at Forbes Crossing off Foxborough Boulevard, close to the Mansfield line.
On Sunday, Pawtucket police reported trainquilizing a bear that was resting in a tree on Jutras Street on the Massachusetts line near Bristol Place in South Attleboro.
Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management and Pawtucket Animal Control also responded to the scene.
The bear was moved to a safer location, according to WPRI Channel 12.
It is unknown if it was the same bear as the one or ones spotted in Foxboro and Attleboro.
State wildlife officials say black bears are becoming more common in the area. Experts say to secure trash barrels and take in bird feeders and pet food to avoid attracting the animals.
Police recommend calling the state Environmental Police at 800-632-8075 if a bear is spotted.
