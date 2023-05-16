sharon bear post 5-7-23

This black bear was spotted outside a house on Furnace Street in Sharon last week.

 SHARON POLICE

PLAINVILLE -- Police were out searching for a black bear reported on Messenger Street in the area of the Jackson School Tuesday morning.

Responding officers did not immediately report finding the culprit, but it was last seen heading into woods away from the schools. Officers said they would return to check if the bear is spotted again.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.