PLAINVILLE -- Police were out searching for a black bear reported on Messenger Street in the area of the Jackson School Tuesday morning.
Responding officers did not immediately report finding the culprit, but it was last seen heading into woods away from the schools. Officers said they would return to check if the bear is spotted again.
A police dispatcher reported several calls about the bear shortly after 9 a.m.
Last week, Sharon police issued a social media post alerting residents to a bear sighting on Furnace Street behind Shaw’s Plaza near the Foxboro line.
Before a resident’s door camera captured the bear sniffing around, Sharon police said there were several reports over the past few weeks of bird feeders broken and knocked over in the area.
Police and wildlife experts say the best way to avoid attracting bears to your property is to secure trash and put away pet food and bird feeders.
Earlier this month, bear cubs were spotted in East Mansfield.
The state Division of Fisheries and Wildlife estimates there are more than 4,500 bears in the state. Although more common in the western part of the state, they are becoming more common in the eastern part of the state, according to wildlife experts.
Police and wildlife experts say humans should not get close or attempt to interact with a bear. Although they are wary of humans, experts recommend that if a bear approaches, individuals should clap their hands and talk loudly while slowly moving away.
