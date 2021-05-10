ATTLEBORO — Julie Araujo was about to let her dogs out in her backyard over the weekend when she saw a large black animal.
“I said, ‘Oh my God that looks like a bear,’” Araujo, 49, recalled Monday at her Deanville Road home.
The bear knocked down a panel of the wooden fence that surrounds that backyard at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday and helped itself to the bird feeders, Araujo said.
Araujo watched in amazement from a back window with her son Austin, daughter Marissa and her daughter’s boyfriend, Andrew Carter.
It is not known if it is the same black bear that was spotted in Plainville Saturday night.
Araujo said she believes the bear took off when she opened her side door. She called police, who responded to her home and blasted their sirens to scare it into the woods beyond her fence.
“He pushed the fence to get in,” Araujo said. “I was getting ready to let the dogs out when I noticed the panel missing and then saw this black object.”
Araujo has since taken her bird feeders down and removed any other source of potential food. She also put the wooden panel back up.
“I hope he doesn’t come back. I was told that once they know where there is food they come back,” Araujo said.
“It’s a cool thing to see,” she added, “but there are kids around here.”
Araujo said the bear apparently was also not a neat dinner guest.
“He made a mess,” she said.
According to the state Department of Wildlife, black bears have been increasing their numbers and territory in Massachusetts since the 1970s.
The bear population is estimated to be over 4,500 and is growing and expanding eastward, according to the department.
Mostly young males and some breeding females live in eastern communities along Interstate 495. Some wander and often find themselves east of I-495, the department said.
Police warn residents not to approach a bear. Instead, call the Department of Wildlife at 508-809-5555 if you spot one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.