WRENTHAM –- A bear was spotted roaming around town over the weekend.
A couple saw the animal on the old railroad bed in the general area of Eastside Road and reported it to police shortly before 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Police Chief Bill McGrath said Monday it was also spotted the same day by Trout Pond in the area of the public works department, a short distance away.
The couple who spotted it on the old railroad bed told police the bear was generally staying on the path of the bed.
McGrath warned residents about the bear sighting on the police department’s Facebook page, saying it was likely others may spot the animal.
State wildlife experts say black bears will be more common in the area as they migrate from the western part of the state to look for mates and food.
The black bear population in Massachusetts, estimated at up to 5,000, continues to grow and push east, and the state is reminding residents to take precautions.
Last Thursday, the state Department Fish and Game issued a tweet saying, "Now is when black bears fatten up for winter."
The department urged residents to remove bird feeders, feeding pets indoors and securing garbage.
"Depending on food availability and snow cover, bears typically enter winter dens in November and December," the department tweeted.
In the spring, a black bear was reported in Attleboro, Plainville and Norton.
Experts say bears are not outwardly aggressive and will eventually just go away if left alone.
They warn people to not approach the animals and maintain a distance.
