The state’s bear population has grown over the past 40 years and the animals will be a more common sight in this area and beyond in the years to come, experts say.
Young black male bears are venturing out after living with their mothers, and they’re looking for territory, female mates and food, David Wattles, a black bear biologist for the state Division of Fisheries and Wildlife, said Tuesday.
“It’s going to be a more common thing as the population grows,” Wattles said, adding that there are currently an estimated 4,000 to 5,000 bears in the state.
A black bear was spotted Tuesday morning in a yard on North Washington Street in Norton. It is believed to be the same one seen in Attleboro Sunday night and in Plainville Saturday night, Wattles said.
The bear, estimated to be about 1 or 2-years-old, can move quickly, Wattles said, who added that it is likely the same bear based on the pattern of calls his department has received.
Black bears are seen daily in the western part of the state and are common in central Massachusetts, but they are “slowly expanding east,” Wattles said.
Despite development and an expanding human population, he said there are still plenty of forests, woods and wetlands where bears can live.
A few weeks ago, bear sightings were reported in Westwood, Norwood, Ashland and Framingham.
Experts say bears are not outwardly aggressive and will eventually just go away if left alone. If anyone sees a bear, they should not approach it to get a better photo, but keep a distance.
“Allow the bears to do their bear thing. Try not to interact with them. It’s important to let them have their space,” Lew Stevens, director of Capron Park Zoo in Attleboro.
“Bears are not aggressive. They are more afraid of people,” said Ben Kilham, the founder and president of the Kilham Bear Center in Lynne, N.H.
The non-profit center nurses injured, abandoned bear cubs before releasing them back into the wild.
Experts say bears are extremely attracted to bird feeders, chicken coops, honeybee hives and other sources of food left out in the open.
If there is food around, bears have an extraordinary ability to smell it. Kilham said a bear’s sense of smell “is better than a bloodhound.”
He said a male bear has to eat to 30 percent of its body fat to survive a winter and a female has to eat 50 percent to be able to give birth and nurse its cubs.
“A bear sees food the same way we see money. It’s something they can store away and use for another day,” Kilham said, adding that some bird feeders can provide 20,000 calories for bears.
“They will travel all over the place for food,” he said.
To avoid attracting the animals, residents should not keep bird feeders and unsecured trash outside and install electric fencing if raising chickens or bees, experts say. People should not feed their pets outside and keep them inside when a bear is around. They should also clean barbecue grills and grease traps.
For more information visit Mass.gov/bears or kilhambearcenter.org.
