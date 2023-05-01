MANSFIELD -- Police say two residents have spotted black bears in East Mansfield.
Animal Control Officer Jeff Collins received two reports over the weekend of two black bear cubs in the area of Essex Street by Ware Street, police said Sunday.
A motorist who spotted one of the cubs on Ware Street stopped to let it cross the road when its mom crossed soon after.
A resident reported the cubs “made quick work of a backyard bird feeder.”
“If you see a black bear, do not attempt to get closer to it or interact with it,” police said.
“Most black bears are wary of humans,” police said, “but if you find yourself outside when one approaches, clap your hands and talk loudly while slowly moving away.”
The state Division of Fisheries and Wildlife estimates there are more than 4,500 bears in the state. They are mostly in western Massachusetts but are increasingly becoming more common in the eastern part of the state, according to state wildlife experts.
On Sunday, state Environmental Police used a tranquilizer dart on a black bear that had perched itself in a tree in downtown Northampton in western Massachusetts. The bear was taken to an undisclosed location and set free.
Over the last few years, they have been spotted in several towns in the Sun Chronicle readership area.
Around this time of year, bears are coming out of their dens and are looking for food. They mate between mid-June and mid-July.
Police and wildlife experts say residents can make their property less attractive to bears by putting away pet food and bird feeders and making sure trash cans are secure.
Anyone who spots a bear can call the division of fisheries and wildlife at 508-389-6300 or the state Environmental Police at 800-632-8075. The Environmental Police are available 24 hours a day.
In the case of an emergency, police say to call 911.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.
