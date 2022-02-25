The National Black Doll Museum of History and Culture, which shut its doors in Mansfield in 2020 because of the pandemic, is nearly halfway toward its preliminary fundraising goal to relocate and reopen.
The museum, which is looking at Attleboro as a possible destination, has been teaming up with a global fundraising platform LaunchGood this month, which is Black History Month.
The goal is to initially raise at least $100,000 toward finding a new home for the museum’s collection of at least 7,000 dolls of color, as well as performance and activity space.
“With a few days left, the NBDMHC has had almost 1,000 donors help us out and in just under a month has received almost $50,000,” said Beth Danesco of the museum.
She added that museum founder and CEO Debra Britt “has emphasized how grateful she is for all donations, no matter the size, because they all represent generosity and support for what the museum is doing.”
Britt is writing personalized thank you replies to all donors.
“What’s also been amazing is having so many people share the video and link for the campaign,” Danesco said. “With crowdfunding, it’s obviously essential to go viral and so we’re really grateful to the many people and organizations that have taken time to get the word out.”
They include patrons, students, artists, and other doll collectors.
“We got a huge boost from the e-newsletter Anti-Racism Daily, which really blasted the message out to a lot of people,” Danesco said. “It’s been really gratifying for all of us who work with Debbie to see her story get a wider hearing in the campaign video. And we’ve linked up with a lot of new like-minded people through this campaign. It’s been a really good connector.”
Museum representatives also single out Aamer Rahman and the team at LaunchGood.com “who created and ran this incredibly professional campaign through all stages, totally pro bono,” Danesco said.
“We have had a lot of people over the years offer to help us with fundraising, but it’s never panned out,” she said. “LaunchGood signed on, gave us so much time, so much personalized attention, so much sincere encouragement. They really got what Debbie, Felicia, and the museum are trying to do and what their values are.”
Felicia Walker is Britt’s sister and helped found the museum.
“We have this incredible, solid nest egg in hand as we start our relocation journey,” Danesco said. “Debbie, Felicia, and all of us volunteers are so excited for what’s next.”
Besides continued fundraising for a new home, among events planned are a regional Juneteenth celebration, curating a special exhibit funded by MassHumanities about two forgotten Black doll artist sisters, and ongoing doll workshops in person and online.
The historic dolls, dating to the 1700s, represent one of the most significant collections of Black dolls in the world.
Unable to continue running educational workshops or host visitors due to the coronavirus, the museum was forced to close in June 2020.
Museum officials estimate $1.5 million is needed to make the move to a new building.
To donate, visit LaunchGood.com/blackdolls.