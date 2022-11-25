WRENTHAM — Shoppers turned out in droves on Black Friday, clogging Interstate 495 and other roads getting to the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets on Route 1A.
Traffic on I-495 was backed up for at least three miles in either direction at one point Friday afternoon about eight hours after the outdoor mall opened, Police Chief Bill McGrath said.
The sporadic rain Friday apparently did not deter shoppers looking for a deal.
Monitoring traffic all day, McGrath said at one point southbound traffic on I-495 was backed up in all three lanes and the breakdown lane from the mall to the King Street exit in Franklin.
“When you come to King Street, you hit a wall,” McGrath said.
The police chief suspected that some drivers on I-495 seeking to avoid the backup would follow their vehicle GPS systems and end up adding to the congestion on other area road including Route 1 and Route 1A.
The congestion, he said, seemed to fluctuate throughout the day.
“Police are all over it, trying to detangle the messy spots,” McGrath said before noon in a Facebook post.
In an effort to minimize the impact on local neighborhoods, police in Wrentham and Plainville restricted traffic on certain side streets to residents only.
McGrath said he expected heavy traffic congestion again on Saturday but less traffic on Sunday, the third day in the traditional weekend start of holiday shopping.
The popular mall has only one entrance and exit, both of which are on Route 1A.
