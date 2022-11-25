wren mall triffic 11-25-22

Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath took this photo looking south on Interstate 495 from the West Street overpass about 11:30 a.m. Friday. Congestion worsened on the highway a few hours later.

 WRENTHAM POLICE

WRENTHAM — Shoppers turned out in droves on Black Friday, clogging Interstate 495 and other roads getting to the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets on Route 1A.

Traffic on I-495 was backed up for at least three miles in either direction at one point Friday afternoon about eight hours after the outdoor mall opened, Police Chief Bill McGrath said.

