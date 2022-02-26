'Black history is American history': Attleboro High students learning about the past during Black History Month in effort to shape the future

”Those who cannot learn from history are doomed to repeat it.” — George Santayana
Just outside the library at Attleboro High School there’s a small room, a booth of sorts with big glass windows.
Hundreds of students pass by it every day.
If they take the time, it’s available for them to stop and peer in.
And when they do they will see the past — the history of African Americans in the United States.
They are snippets to be sure, but each snippet leads to a story for those who wish to explore, to learn and to try to come to terms with America’s past and how it’s interwoven with Black history.
February is Black History Month, which was officially recognized by President Gerald Ford in 1976, the 200th anniversary of the founding of the United States.
He called upon Americans to “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history.”
But as one AHS student said, “Black history is American history.”
It’s tightly tied into every aspect of American life and Black students at AHS are working to bring that to their classmates.
Attleboro High School’s Black Student Alliance, which was started last fall, set up the display.
Founding members include Saharla Yusuf, Skyla Anderson and Aissa Guzman. Yusuf and Guzman are seniors while Anderson is a junior.
The club, advised by DanielleChina Bone, a social studies teacher who teaches The African-American Experience, is open to all students regardless of race.
They have meetings both during school and after school to accommodate everyone’s schedules, and they discuss issues such as how they see themselves as Black people, which includes what level of pride they have in being Black.
The display has pictures and short biographies of a number of Black Americans who have been instrumental in the nation’s history.
Each has an important story.
They include Barack Obama, the first Black president; Kamala Harris the first Black and female vice-president (who also has Asian heritage); Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, the first African American to sit on the Supreme Court; Booker T. Washington, educator, author and adviser to presidents in the early 20th century; and Frederick Douglass, an ex-slave and freedom fighter during the Civil War era.
Also displayed are 1960s Black activists Malcolm X and Angela Davis.
The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. is there along with Rosa Parks, who refused to give up her seat on a bus in Montgomery, Ala., to a white man in 1955 when Jim Crow laws and segregation reigned.
She became a heroine of the Civil Rights movement.
And then there’s Mae Carol Jemison, an engineer, physician and the first African-American woman astronaut. She was born about the time Parks remained seated in order to stand up for herself and fellow African-Americans and by so doing helping to clear the path for future Black Americans like Jemison.
There are many more people in Black history deserving of recognition, but there’s only room for so many on this one window into the past.
Also on display is a flag from Cape Verde.
Aissa Guzman explained that it’s there to show that many immigrated to America from other nations in search of a better life, showing their faith in the American promise despite an often dark past, and that not all Black Americans emerged out of the maelstrom of slavery.
And there are books about Black history, including two about events of which many Americans are unaware.
One is a book (that later became an Oscar-nominated movie) called “Hidden Figures,” by Margot Lee Shetterly.
Shetterly tells the true story of three Black female mathematicians, Dorothy Vaughan, Mary Jackson, and Katherine Gobels Johnson, who were described sometimes as “human computers” and were crucial participants in NASA’s space program in the 1960s. They suffered discrimination, as their unit was segregated by sex and race, and went unrecognized for their achievements in their own time.
Another book, “The Burning: Massacre, Destruction and the Tulsa Race Riot of 1921” by Tim Madigan is a true, horrific story.
It details the murder of African Americans and the destruction of their section of Tulsa, Okla., known as Greenwood, also called the “Black Wall Street,” by white vigilantes who believed a young white woman was assaulted by a young Black man.
At first he was arrested, but later released (after Greenwood was burned to the ground and destroyed) when the allegations were determined to be unfounded. Those mere allegations, though, set off tragic and incomprehensible violence and destruction fueled by deep-seated racism that lay just beneath the surface of the white people of Tulsa.
History.com describes it like this: “The event remains one of the worst incidents of racial violence in U.S. history, and, for a period, remained one of the least-known: News reports were largely squelched, despite the fact that hundreds of people were killed and thousands left homeless.”
Slavery was the greatest violence perpetrated on African Americans.
It existed for almost 250 years, first in English colonies and then from 1776 on in the fledgling United States of America, which was founded upon the Declaration of Independence that included the words “all men are created equal.”
Many of the nation’s founders were born into the slave system and held slaves. The system was entrenched and racism ran deep.
It was a complex problem for those that took the Declaration of Independence seriously, which most did. The United States, a nation founded on a noble quest for individual liberty, was tangled in the evil web of slavery with no clear path to freedom for those enslaved.
The beginning of the end of slavery came with the advent of the Civil War when Republican Abraham Lincoln was elected president and the South seceded from the Union.
Lincoln, who opposed the extension of slavery, saw his opportunity to end the bloody institution of torment and issued the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, effective in all states still in rebellion.
And later he fought for the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, which abolished slavery. It was passed by Congress on Jan. 31, 1865. Ratification was completed by the states on Dec. 6, 1865, eight months after Lincoln was assassinated — the last to fall in the Civil War.
Slavery was woven tightly into the fabric of American society so when it was ripped out, the wounds were jagged and painful and continue bleed more than 100 years later.
And the violence continued, mainly in the South, fueled by racism in the form of Jim Crow laws, segregation and vigilante groups such as the notorious Ku Klux Klan, which lynched Blacks and burned their homes.
One hundred and three years after the end of the Civil War, the eloquent Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., who preached non-violent civil disobedience in the quest for civil rights, was shot down by James Earl Ray on a motel balcony in Memphis, Tenn., where he went to support a sanitation workers strike.
And more recently in May 2020, George Floyd, a Black man, was killed after being pinned to the ground for 9 1/2 minutes as Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into his neck. Floyd had been arrested after he allegedly used a counterfeit $20 bill at a convenience store.
Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter in April 2021 and later pleaded guilty to a federal civil rights charge. He was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison. Three other Minneapolis officers, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao, were convicted Thursday on charges of violating Floyd’s civil rights and will face a separate trial in June on state charges alleging they aided and abetted murder and manslaughter.
And in Brunswick, Ga., a Black man named Ahmaud Arbery, 25, who was jogging in his neighborhood, was shot and killed on Feb. 23, 2020 after being pursued by three white male civilians who thought he resembled a burglary suspect.
The three men, Gregory McMichael, 66, Travis McMichael, 36, and William Bryan, 52, were convicted of murder.
The McMichaels, a father and son, were sentenced to life without the possibility of parole while Bryan was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole after 30 years.
And this week the three were convicted of hate crimes in federal court after evidence showed they used racial slurs online about Black people.
There are other examples of unarmed Black Americans who were killed by police prompting questions and protests, such as the Michael Brown case in Ferguson, Mo. On Aug. 9, 2014, police officer Darren Wilson shot and killed Brown, who was an unarmed Black teenager. Protests and riots ensued in Ferguson and spread across the country.
Prof. William Hanna at Bridgewater State University said interest in Black History Month has been growing in recent years, but his observations are from his own experience rather than research.
But he thinks incidents like the Brown case could well have contributed to that growth.
“I do think that over the last few years awareness of, and participation in, Black History Month have increased in classrooms, and I think the extensive coverage of the Brown and similar cases has contributed somewhat to that,” he said in emailed comments to The Sun Chronicle. “That said, however, I think that here at Bridgewater State the movement toward social justice was well underway long before the more recent events that have gained widespread attention.”
*****
Carla Hodges teaches American history at Attleboro High School and some of her students talked with a Sun Chronicle reporter about what they were learning.
Currently the class is studying the Civil War era, which by coincidence comes within Black History Month.
One of the books they’re reading for the class is “Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass,” an 1845 memoir written by orator and former slave Frederick Douglass, which is being co-taught by English teacher Kristen Thomsen.
But they do have an assignment specifically for Black History Month.
“Our class assignment to celebrate Black History Month is for students to bring in any piece of information they would like to share about the history or purpose of Black History Month,” she said. “Each day we dedicate time for two or three students to share the information they gathered.”
Some of her students shared some of what they learned in their Black History Month research.
Aryana Pereira said she learned that Black history was first celebrated as early as 1926 when a group known as Study of African American Life and History sponsored a national history week in 1926, “choosing the second week of February to coincide with the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass.”
Elson Lopes said he learned that many achievements by Black Americans were suppressed (like the achievements of the women who worked for NASA, for example).
Aphrodite Quashie-Idun said she learned a Black woman, Mary Davidson Kenner, invented menstrual pads. The company that wanted to sell them “lost interest” when it found out she was Black.
Siobhan Landers said she’s learning about the trials of slavery from the autobiography of Frederick Douglass, who experienced the bondage.
And Maelis Rosselet is reading a historical novel called “Chains” by Laurie Halse Anderson about two sisters who helped the Americans in the Revolutionary War and were promised freedom, but never got it.
That was a broken promise experienced by many African Americans.
The students shared other information.
“Even though the nation was built on slavery it’s up to us to know that it was wrong,” Kimberly Packard-Flores said.
Quashie-Idun said studying slavery and the society in which it prospered offers an opportunity “to learn from it and make society a better place to live.”
Lopes said African Americans don’t get enough credit for what they’ve done and Landers said “everyone should be educated on the history of our country and celebrate the contributions of Blacks to our nation.”
*****
Saharla Yusuf, one of the founders of The Black Student Alliance, is also the founder of Attleboro High’s chapter of Girlup, a group originally formed by the United Nations Foundation in 2010 with chapters in countries all over the world.
It’s dedicated to creating female leaders.
The website spells it out.
“We’re a movement to advance girls’ skills, rights, and opportunities to be leaders. When girls rise, we all rise,” it said.
Yusuf said the total membership at AHS is about 45 and the number who regularly attend meetings is 15 to 20.
Meetings are a place for members to talk about a variety of issues, including what it’s like to be a student of color. And they talk about how to deal with “micro-aggressions” or even overt racism perpetrated against them, Yusuf said.
They discuss stereotypes people have of different races, she said.
Club adviser and English teacher Kaytie Keane said one of the goals of the club is to create solutions to problems, not just complain about them.
“It’s not so much about what happened, but how to move forward,” she said. “As a club, we’re looking for solutions to problems.”
Opening lines of communication is a goal and being empathetic to what is being said is part of the club’s mission.
“What matters is the stories they are sharing,” Keane said.
In the end, their stories are the stories of America, some good and some bad.
Now the nation is well into to the 21st century and coming soon upon its 250th anniversary in 2026.
These are young students all born after 2000 and they are coming to grips with the past and laying the path for a better future.
Maybe one day their pictures will be on the glass.
(Some material from the Associated Press was used in this story.)