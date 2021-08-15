FOXBORO -- Fifteen Black-owned businesses are coming to Patriot Place later this month for a pop-up market.
The initiative is the result of a partnership between the New England Revolution and Black Owned Bos., and the market will be held during National Black Business Month.
It will be open from 3 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at Patriot Place's North Marketplace outside CBS Sporting Club and Muse Paintbar, and in the Revolution Fan Zone (Lot 4A).
The Revolution will then take on FC Cincinnati in Gillette Stadium at 8 p.m.
The businesses slated to be present at the market include:
- 195essential, a Boston-based apparel company;
- A-Butter, which sells homemade almond butter;
- Adorn Me Africa of Somerville, fashion from African brands;
- Beauty N Simplicity of Quincy, natural skincare and wellness products;
- Clarke’s Cakes & Cookies, bakery that sells plant-based products;
- Full Moon Botanica, spiritual and metaphysical needs such as jewelry, candles, crystals, sage, oils, and herbs;
- Fusion Dolls of Brockton, Black and diverse dolls;
- Emerald City Plant Shop of Norwood, plants, garden supplies, unique gifts;
- Hillside Harvest, Jamaican flavors, recipes;
- House of Art & Craft of Randolph, handcrafted products including candles, mediation products;
- Natural Love Skincare Products;
- Stinky's Kittens & Doggies Too of Somerville, pet grooming, sitting, natural pet supplies;
- The Little Cocoa Bean Company, providing families with access to information, supplies, and services during their child’s first 1,000 days of life;
- and True 9 Accessories, handmade accessories.
“Creating visibility in diverse spaces is a great way to break down barriers and build invaluable connections for small-business owners,” said Jae’da Turner, founder and managing director of Black Owned Bos.
The market is one of several initiatives this summer as part of the New England Revolution’s C.H.A.N.G.E. platform, dedicated to combating inequity and promoting social justice.
Through Aug. 13, the club is raising funds for BAMS Fest (Boston Art & Music Soul) through the “HeART & Soul Auction.” Local BAMS Fest artists met with Revolution players to draw inspiration for custom-painted soccer balls.
Also, from Aug. 13 to Sept. 13, The Artist’s Studio and Gallery at Patriot Place will host the “Rep Your City Art Exhibition and Sale.” Artists associated with BAMS Fest will have their artwork displayed and available for purchase at the gallery throughout the month, including Aug. 21 at the Black Owned Bos. Market.
In July, the Revolution also launched the New England Revolution Players Collaborative Fund. A committee of Revolution players will donate $20,000 bimonthly to grassroots organizations leading the fight to end systemic racism and promote equity.
