NORTH ATTLEBORO — Blasting at a home construction project off High Street is due to resume Wednesday and last for several weeks, the fire chief says.
North Attleboro Estates, with 46 single-family homes planned on a 60-acre site between High Street and Arnold Road, has a sometimes contentious history going back some 30 years.
The planned one- and two-story homes range between $580,000 and $700,000, according to the contractors, Elite Home Builders.
Fire Chief Chris Coleman announced that anyone with complaints, concerns or with damage to report should contact his office at 508-695-1515 or ccoleman@nattleboro.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.