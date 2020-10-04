FOXBORO — Firefighters from multiple communities fought heavy flames and had to use thousands of feet of hose to in order to fight a fire early Sunday morning in a building at 131 Morse St.
A utility pole fire was reported around 6 a.m., but when crews started to investigate they found other poles and a ground-based transformer on fire, as well as a mobile home and a commercial building.
Fire officials said the fire in a sprawling building known as The Bleacher on Morse Street is tied to the Mansfield water system. As a result, fire crews had to use over 2,000 feet of feeder hose to pull water from fire hydrants to douse the flames.
When crews arrived in the area, according to a fire official, they discovered the fire in the large commercial building and struck a second alarm additional resources.
Crews from Foxboro, Mansfield, Norton, Wrentham, Norfolk, Walpole and Sharon battled the blaze.
According to officials, the fire was extinguished before it spread to other structures on the property.
