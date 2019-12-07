NORTON -- An historic home undergoing extensive renovations was heavily damaged by fire Friday night.
The fire was reported by a neighbor about 7:35 p.m. at the house at 206 Old Taunton Ave., which is located off Taunton Avenue (Route 140).
The two-story Cape, built in 1850, is located in a wooded area near New Testament Christian School and Woodward Forest.
It took firefighters over two hours to extinguish most of the fire.
"It was a persistent fire," Fire Capt. Robert Wood said. "The house was under construction and there was no stairway inside, just a hole in the floor. It was difficult to get around in there."
Firefighters cut holes in the roof to vent the smoke.
There was enough water and firefighters to battle the blaze, Wood said.
Firefighters from Attleboro, North Attleboro, and Taunton assisted at the scene, and Easton firefighters covered the fire station and handled other calls.
Fire investigators are still trying to determine a cause, Wood said.
The building inspector was contacted and National Grid also responded to the fire scene.
The home was boarded up, and firefighters didn't leave the scene until around midnight.
Wood said he doubts the house can be salvaged.
The 1,800-square-foot home sold in July for about $185,000, real estate records show.
