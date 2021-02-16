PLAINVILLE --It may take at least two days before fire investigators may have a cause into what started a two-alarm fire that heavily damaged an industrial building off East Bacon Street (Route 106) Monday night.
Fire Chief Justin Alexander said Tuesday that the state Fire Marshal's office is assisting local fire investigators and that there was no obvious cause into the blaze at Mini-Systems, an electronics parts business at 168 East Bacon St.
The fire chief said a preliminary report into the cause may be completed in a couple of days.
The fire was reported about 9:20 p.m. Monday and drew help from eight surrounding fire departments. The building was unoccupied at the time and the fire had been burning for some time before the building's fire alarm was tripped. By the that time, firefighters arrived to find an inferno in the metal building, Alexander said.
"The fire had been burning for some time before we got the alarm for it," Fire Chief Justin Alexander said. "The fire had already burned through the roof when we got there."
Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in about 90 minutes and left the scene at 1:30 a.m.
"The damage was significant and impacted the entire building," Alexander said, adding he was not sure of a dollar estimate of damage.
There were industrial chemicals in containers inside the facility but they caused no danger to firefighters who fought the blaze and were not a danger to the neighborhood, according to the fire chief.
North Attleboro Fire Chief Chris Coleman and Foxboro Fire Chief Mike Kelleher, a member of the state hazardous materials team, responded to the scene to lend their help in dealing with the presence of chemicals in the building, Alexander said.
No firefighters were injured despite the intensity of the blaze and the slippery conditions, the fire chief said.
Firefighters from North Attleboro, Mansfield, Foxboro, Wrentham, Norfolk, Franklin, Bellingham and Cumberland assisted Plainville firefighters.
Mini-Systems was founded in 1968 and is a world class leader in the manufacture of precision electronic components and circuits, according to its website. It also has a facility off Route 1A in North Attleboro. A call from The Sun Chronicle to the company president was not immediately returned Tuesday.
