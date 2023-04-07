ATTLEBORO -- Numerous vehicles caught fire early Friday night at a towing business in South Attleboro near the Pawtucket line.
The fire was reported about 5:30 p.m. at Sterry Street Towing on Rice Street, off County Street.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
ATTLEBORO -- Numerous vehicles caught fire early Friday night at a towing business in South Attleboro near the Pawtucket line.
The fire was reported about 5:30 p.m. at Sterry Street Towing on Rice Street, off County Street.
Initial reports said 10 to 15 cars were on fire near a building but no major structures were significantly damaged, fire officials said.
Some residents in nearby homes were evacuated and reported embers falling on leaves and trees, and some home sheds burned down, however.
Smoke filled the neighborhood.
The fire was reported out by 6:30 p.m.
The fire was believed to have started in some campers, fire officials said.
Pawtucket firefighters helped at the scene and North Attleboro and Seekonk firefighters covered the South Attleboro fire station.
Attleboro fire officials called for a fire investigation unit.
Windy and dry conditions Friday led to a few brush fires in the region, including one in Pawtucket. A Red Flag Day had been declared by the National Weather Service.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.