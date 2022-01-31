REHOBOTH -- Fire officials are reminding residents to make sure outside exhaust vents are clear in light of a call Saturday night where a blocked vent sent the deadly carbon monoxide inside a home.
Firefighters responded to a home where an outdoor exhaust vent for the furnace was blocked by snow and detected high levels of carbon monoxide in the house.
The residents were alerted after carbon monoxide detectors sounded, according to the fire department.
Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas that can be fatal.
Each year, more than 400 Americans die from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning unrelated to fires, more than 20,000 visits to the emergency room and more than 4,000 people are hospitalized, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The most common symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning are headache, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest pain and confusion, the CDC says.
The symptoms are most often described as “flu-like,” according to the CDC.
Prior to the nor’easter Saturday, area fire officials had warned about the dangers of blocked vents and urged residents to keep the vents clear.
In Seekonk, firefighters also responded to a carbon monoxide call during the storm and one Monday, Fire Chief Sandra Lowery said.
But there were fewer calls for carbon monoxide emergencies during last Saturday's storm than during previous snow storms, Lowery said, adding that the warning issued prior to storm may have helped.
North Attleboro Fire Chief Chris Coleman said there were no calls during the storm. But on Monday, firefighters responded to a call in which a malfunctioning furnace resulted in moderate levels of carbon monoxide into the home. No one was injured, Coleman said.