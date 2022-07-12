The American Red Cross says it saw a steep drop in blood and platelet donations last month, and is urging the public to make donations to prevent a blood shortage this summer.
In June, the Red Cross collected about 12% fewer blood donations than needed — one of the largest monthly blood donation shortfalls in recent years.
When fewer people donate, the blood supply shrinks and that could mean blood products aren’t ready for hospital staff to reach for in emergencies, Red Cross officials say.
To encourage donations, those who give July 21-24 are eligible to get a Discovery Channel Shark Week T-shirt while supplies last, and all those who give through July 31 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a Shark Week merchandise package, including a beach bike, paddle board, and kayak.
Donors of all blood types — especially type O — and platelet/plasma donors are urged to make an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
The following drives are being held in the area:
NORTH ATTLEBORO — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Emerald Square Mall, 999 South Washington St. (Route 1).
PLAINVILLE — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Plainridge Park Casino, 301 Washington St. (Route 1).
MANSFIELD — 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, enVision Hotel and Conference Center/Main Building, 31 Hampshire St.
FOXBORO — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter St.
SOUTH ATTLEBORO — 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, American Legion Post 312, 437 Newport Ave. (Route 123).
FRANKLIN — 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 21, Franklin Elks, 1077 Pond St.
FOXBORO — 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 22, Answer is Fitness, 7 Lincoln Road.
FRANKLIN — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, The Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints, 91 Jordan Road.
ATTLEBORO — 9 a.m.to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 31, LaSalette Shrine Welcome Center, 947 Park St.