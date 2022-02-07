ATTLEBORO — The Blue Bombardier mascot and school nickname will live on when the new Attleboro High School opens its doors in September.
School committee members voted unanimously Monday night to direct school officials to retain and rebrand the longtime mascot, which has generated some controversy.
Board members also supported contracting with a marketing consultant to help with a redesign effort.
Also, students in the high school marketing program who helped conduct a survey on the subject will work with the consultant and provide concepts to the school committee for review.
James Stors, chairman of the policy and personnel subcommittee that studied the issue in depth, said subcommittee members also voted unanimously to recommend keeping the mascot and looking into a possible revision.
“The mascot goes beyond the high school, it represents the community,” Stors said.
Feedback from residents, including veterans, and others in the survey and at a forum two weeks ago showed that.
“To me tradition is very important,” Stors said, noting the mascot has been around for about 77 years and a meaningful part of the longtime football rivalry with the North Attleboro Red Rocketeers.
Attleboro is believed to have the only Blue Bombardier mascot in the country and the 20th oldest high school mascot in Massachusetts.
The Bombardier nickname reportedly hasn’t connected with many students and some are uncomfortable with the war image.
“We need to take some time and educate our freshmen,” Stors said of the history behind the mascot. “A lot of students didn’t know the Blue Bombardiers was not a weapon of mass destruction. They were heroes who fought in one of the most important times in history to stop fascism, and we should be proud of it. We are a community that is proud of veterans.”
School committee Chairman Stephen Withers agreed. “I think it’s most important to retain the Blue Bombardier,” Withers said.
Withers admitted incoming students may not know of its significance. “When we left I think we were proud we were the Blue Bombardiers,” he said. “That connected with the community and the schools. What we heard loud and clear from alumni was they want to keep the Blue Bombardiers.”
School board Vice Chairman Robert Geddes observed alumni had family members in the military and students have different ideas and are “living in a different world view.”
In the survey, students were queried beyond just the mascot, and supported keeping traditions and such things as decorating school hallways in the new building.
In recent years, a blue-feathered eagle has been a fixture at football games. But the use of the eagle has fallen by the wayside as a logo, replaced by a block-letter capital A that appears on football helmets and uniforms.
“There was a disconnect between the Blue Bombardier and eagle,” Stors said, suggesting a merger. “That’s something that needs to be fixed.”
Eagle wings was on the insignia on Blue Bombardiers uniforms and was created by the city’s own Balfour company, Stors said.
Also, Blue Pride has become popular the last several years when referring to the school.
Some students in the survey responded they felt there was too much a focus on sports with the mascot and they didn’t feel connected to the school.
“We don’t feel necessarily changing the mascot will change that,” Stors said.
School committee member Scott Domenici said the disconnection was a “bigger issue” that needs to be addressed.
School board member Lynn Porto added, “Do a rebrand and see what best fits here.”
“Some traditions shouldn’t be broken,” board member Dianne Sawyer said, referring to the Blue Bombardier. School committee member Shannon Johnson praised the students for their work on the survey. “They did a great job,” she said.
The possibility of changing the mascot first surfaced around March 2020, but the pandemic was just hitting.
Some had suggested the school nickname be changed to the Lions that are on the city seal or the Jewelers as a nod to the city’s industrial past as the jewelry capital of the world.
“We’re trying to do something in concert with the opening of the new building,” Stors said of a redesign, acknowledging the tight timeline. “This is the time, we need to act on it. The Blue Bombardier is not going anywhere.”