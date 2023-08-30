Area night sky enthusiasts can take in a rare sight on Wednesday as a blue supermoon rises.
One of the biggest and brightest full moons in recent years should be able to be seen best about 9:30 p.m. around moonrise, astronomers say.
Although the moon is closest to the Earth on Wednesday, it's expected to be nearly as good a cosmic sight Thursday night as well.
Unlike recent nights, the weather forecasts are more favorable for viewing, especially Thursday night.
A blue supermoon occurs when a second supermoon rises in a single month. The last time a blue supermoon appeared was in January 2018, and the next one won’t occur until Jan. 31, 2037.
Blue moons happen every two to three years, and supermoons happen three to five times per year, but they rarely intersect.
"While I have seen quite a few supermoons (they are not that rare), they rarely are dramatic unless you are someone who watches the moon very closely and very regularly," Dipankar Maitra, associate professor of astronomy and physics at Wheaton College in Norton, said in an email. "The difference between the regular full moon and a supermoon, as seen with the unaided naked eye, is often not easily perceptible to a casual observer."
Wheaton's observatory is not open yet.
"My suggestion for those hoping to get the most out of supermoons would be to turn this into a small, but few months-long project: Take a photo of every full moon (supermoon or otherwise) with the same camera and the same lens/zoom," Maitra said. "Ideally, use a camera plus lens combination such that the entire full moon takes up half or so of the photo, for a few months or a year (the longer the better)."
To reduce atmospheric distortion, take the photos when the full moon is more than 30 degrees above the horizon, he advises.
"Once you have a good collection of these full moon photos, you can see that the apparent size of the full moon changes from one full moon to another, because the moon's orbit is elliptic in shape and therefore the Earth-moon distance periodically changes with time as well," Maitra said. "A collage of such photos would make an interesting school project because not only will it show the difference between a regular full moon and a supermoon, but it will also show the subtle effect called lunar libration, which is the wagging or wavering of the moon perceived by Earth-bound observers and caused by changes in their perspective."
The moon could raise tides above normal just as Hurricane Idalia lashes Florida’s West Coast, worsening flooding from the storm, meteorologists said.
Tides are influenced by the gravitational pull of the moon.
This is actually the second full moon of August. Earlier in the month was a sturgeon moon, which was also considered a supermoon.
There was also a supermoon in July, and another is coming in September, known as a harvest moon.
Supermoons are caused by the shape of the moon’s orbit, which is not a perfect circle but oval.
Each month, the moon reaches a point farthest from the Earth, called the apogee, and a point closest to the Earth, called perigee.
A supermoon occurs when the moon is at least 90% of the way to its perigee position at the same time that it's in its full or new phase.
The two phases mean the sun, Earth, and moon are in alignment. When the moon is full, it sits exactly on the opposite side of the Earth from the sun. When the moon is new, it sits between the Earth and the sun.
Full supermoons get more attention because they reflect the sun’s light. Supermoons during a new phase are invisible to the naked eye.
Many people over the years have believed extreme super moons can cause natural disasters such as earthquakes, volcanoes, and tsunamis.
Most astronomers dismiss that, pointing out the 2,000-mile difference -- less than 1% of the moon’s total distance from Earth -- is minimal.
Of course, the phrase, “once in a blue moon,” comes from events like this week's.
Another interesting fact, on Jan. 21, the new moon was at its closest distance to Earth in nearly 1,000 years.
