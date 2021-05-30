FOXBORO — With state and federal agencies rolling back pandemic-related restrictions on public gatherings, selectmen recently took steps to preserve temporary measures that allow outdoor dining options at local establishments.
Specifically, board members voted unanimously to extend through the end of November outdoor dining protocols enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic, which differ from restaurants permitted to operate outdoors on a permanent basis.
According to planning director Paige Duncan, Gov. Charlie Baker is seeking legislation to extend several emergency measures which had been put in place last March by executive order and are due to expire next month.
Most pandemic restrictions, including business capacity limits and mask-wearing rules, were rescinded Saturday.
But Duncan said Foxboro’s temporary outdoor dining permits would remain in effect only as long as legislation and executive orders allow, after which local establishments would have two weeks to close down their outdoor dining.
“At a minimum we’d like them to run to the end of the executive order,” she added.
With selectmen embracing the request, both Duncan and Town Manager William Keegan suggested the town should consider retaining the outdoor protocols as a permanent option for local establishments.
“A lot of things have worked really, really well,” Keegan said. “There’s no reason we shouldn’t look to keep them permanently.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.