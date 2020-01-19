SEEKONK -- The Bob’s Stores in town is closing, representing the latest in a string of store closures in the Attleboro area.
The store, located in the plaza anchored by Ocean State Job Lot off Route 6, has red signs on its exterior announcing its closure.
The store is among 48 Bob's Stores in the Northeast that have closed or will be closing soon.
It is unclear if the South Attleboro Bob's Store in Bristol Place off Newport Avenue (Route 1A) will also be closing, but both the Attleboro and Seekonk stores had initially been on a list of 48 stores slated to close when Eastern Outfitters, the owner of Bob’s Stores and Eastern Mountain Sports, declared bankruptcy in 2017. The company had 86 stores at that time.
A Bob's Store in Franklin had previously closed.
Both Bob’s and Eastern Mountain Sports sell footwear, clothing and sports apparel.
Bob's Stores, founded in 1954, had 35 stores in the Northeast.
Seekonk recently has seen an AC Moore crafts store close and a Pier 1 Imports home furniture/decor store announce its closing off Route 6.
