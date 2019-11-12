NORTH ATTLEBORO — The body of a woman was found Tuesday morning near a trash bin behind Wendy’s restaurant in Shaw’s Tri-Boro Plaza.
Police said the 25-year-old woman’s death was suspected to be a drug overdose and not the result of foul play.
The woman’s death remains under investigation by local and state police assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.
A trash truck driver preparing to empty bins behind the restaurant discovered the body and called 911 about 9 a.m., according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.