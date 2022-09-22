Officials in North Attleboro and Plainville are telling town residents to boil their tap water.
Websites for both communities this morning advised of the boil water advisory and include general instructions including to discard any ice, juice, formula, stored water and uncooked foods prepared with tap water.
Cases of water will be available for North Attleboro residents at the DPW facility at 240 Smith St. starting at 3 p.m. and going until 7 p.m. Plainville residents are advised that the water kiosk in North Attleboro is able to be utilized as it uses reverse osmosis and is available to residents. Plainville is also setting up a water bottle pickup location at the DPW Yard at 29 West Bacon St. It will be available from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and each day until the boil water order is lifted. There is a limit of one case per household.
Officials were holding a press conference at noon.
According to information sent by North Attleboro Public Works Director Mark Hollowell, "on Sept. 21, at 6:24 p.m., our water system was notified that a water sample collected on Sept. 20 from the Whiting Treatment Facility raw water tested positive for E.coli, which is a fecal indicator. Fecal indicators are used to detect groundwater sources that may be susceptible to fecal contamination which may contain harmful viruses or bacteria."
He said "the North Attleboro well known as “Plainville 4” is one of nine wells that supply drinking water to our system. The samples that tested positive were collected from the “raw water” side of the treatment plant. Water tested after treatment was absent of total coliform or E. coli."
"In an abundance of caution, while we test more samples and evaluate the water system operation, we are advising our customers to BOIL the water prior to consumption to reduce any potential risk of exposure to bacterial or viral contamination," he said.
Officials say to use boiled or bottled water for: drinking, food preparation, mixing baby formula, making ice, washing food, manual utensil and equipment washing, rinsing and sanitizing, brushing teeth, and any other activity involving the consumption of water.
An emergency noticed issued through social media shortly before noon said the advisory was issued because E. coli was detected at the raw water intake at the North Attleboro treatment plant. Plainville is also serviced by the plant.
Boil water advisories are usually issued when regular water testing finds evidence of bacterial contamination in a community public water supply.
The superintendent of schools early this morning, prior to the announcement by the towns, sent an email to parents warning them about the potential for a town-wide boil water order with plans to immediately shut-down all school water fountains.
"We were notified early this morning that the Town of North Attleborough may be implementing a town-wide "boil water" order due to contaminants found in recent tests," Superintendent John Antonucci said in the notification Thursday morning. "It is not official yet, but we believe it is forthcoming.
Out of an abundance of caution, we are shutting down all school water fountains immediately, and implementing safety protocols in our kitchens," he said. "We are attempting to secure a supply of bottled water to make available for students, however supply may be limited."
"If you are in a position to send in bottled water for your student, we ask that you do so. We apologize for the late notice, and for the inconvenience, but we are erring on the side of caution. Thank you."
Water department customers in Mansfield and parts of Foxboro connected to the Mansfield water system were under boil order for several days last week due to bacterial contamination of the water supply. That order has been lifted.