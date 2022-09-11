MANSFIELD -- Many residents are taking the town up on its offer of free water in light of the water emergency announced Sunday.
E. coli bacterial contamination has been found in town drinking water and residents are advised to boil water before using it until further notice.
A free water handout station has been set up at the DPW complex at 500 East St. The station was open Sunday afternoon from 3 to 6 p.m.
"I am told the turnout was tremendous," select board Chairman Michael Trowbridge said. "I believe we actually ran out of water. We will have to restock."
The station is scheduled to again be open from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, and officials say that may be extended.
Residents are asked to bring a form of ID to verify your Mansfield residency such as driver’s license, vehicle registration, lease agreement, or utility bill.
Mansfield Emergency Management Agency, Mansfield Fire Department along with the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency are staffing the station.
Residents are advised to use such bottled water or bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute and let it cool before using. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
School officials announced while there will be school Monday, they are advising students and staff to bring their own bottled water.
"All students and staff must bring their own bottled water to last them the entire school day," officials said.
Athletes must bring additional water for afternoon practices and games. CHAMPS students must bring additional water for before and after school programs.
Breakfast and lunch will be served following the guidance from the town.
There will be no handwashing; All bathrooms will be stocked with hand sanitizer.
"We will continue to advise you on the status of our schools throughout the week," school officials informed parents.
Other town buildings are expected to follow suit.
"I am sure that the other municipal buildings will have some bottles set up," Trowbridge said.
"I tried to let as many people know via Facebook and texts once I leaned about it," Trowbridge said. "Restaurants will have some impact and they are being notified so that they can make arrangements for water."
Residents of Foxboro served by Mansfield water need to boil their water but Mansfield residents served by Attleboro water don't need to boil water.
Those Mansfield residents live on Balcom Street (from Justin to Gilbert, excluding Martha’s Way which is on Mansfield water). All of Bungay Street is distributed from Attleboro.
Residents of Foxboro who receive their water from Mansfield live on East Belcher from the landfill to Spring Street, Spring Street from East Belcher to the town Line, Souza Avenue, Barros Lane, and at 131 Morse St.
"Mansfield for the most part has had very little water issues so I have not had much feedback," Trowbridge said. "I think it’s inconvenient but people know we do our best to get good water to them."
E. coli was found in a routine sample of water collected Wednesday. Town officials were notified Friday by a laboratory the sample was positive for the presence of total coliform and E. coli bacteria.
Local officials Friday alerted the state DEP's Southeast Regional Office as required, and three samples were also taken that day.
Town officials were informed Saturday by the lab that one of the repeat samples was total coliform positive, E.coli absent, which constitutes an E. coli Maximum Contaminant Level violation and necessitates a boil order.
Coliforms are bacteria which are naturally present in the environment and are used as an indicator that other, potentially harmful, bacteria may be present such as E. coli.
E. coli can indicate contamination with human or animal wastes. Human pathogens in these wastes can cause short-
term effects, such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. They may pose a greater health risk for infants, young children, the elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems.
The boil order is in effect until the town has received three negative daily tests.
"We have increased the chlorine at all our treatment plants," officials said. "We anticipate resolving the problem by Friday."
E. coli has been detected in many area municipal water systems over the years.
"I don’t recall Mansfield ever having a boil order but there seems so be a fair number of communities who have had them," Trowbridge said.
The last E. coli instance involving municipal water in the area was in Plainville in June 2021.
Standard procedure has been to issue boil orders and treat the water with chlorine and the situation usually clears up in a few days.
Bacterial contamination can occur when increased run-off enters a drinking water source, such as after heavy rains like last Monday and Tuesday.
It can also happen due to a break in the distribution system (pipes) or a failure in the water treatment process.
In one case, the contamination was traced to a bird that made its way into a water tank.
For more information, visit www.mansfieldma.com.