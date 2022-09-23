NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A little over a day after it was imposed, North Attleboro and Plainville officials on Friday canceled an order that had told residents to boil their tap water.

The order was imposed Thursday morning after routine testing found bacteria in water coming from one of North Attleboro's wells into a town treatment plant. It was lifted Friday afternoon after testing over the past two days did not detect bacteria.

