ATTLEBORO — The brouhaha that blew up last week after city councilors refused to treat Mayor Paul Heroux’s appropriation request to buy two new boilers for City Hall as an emergency measure got officials steamed up again this week.
While a council committee agreed on Tuesday to send Heroux’s request for $35,420 to the full council for a vote next week, it did not come without another dose of acrimony.
Councilor Peter Blais, who supports Vice President Heather Porreca in her bid to unseat Heroux from the mayor’s job, took the opportunity to bash Heroux because he allegedly refused to allow Blais to inspect the boilers, which are in the basement of City Hall.
“I was told I could not look at them and I did not have a right to look at them,” Blais told colleagues during Tuesday’s meeting. “That came from the administration. I’ve never been treated that way. It was disrespectful. I haven’ t been scolded like that since my mother was alive.”
Blais said two previous mayoral administrations never denied him access to look at equipment.
Heroux flat out denied that Blais was denied.
“That’s not true. I did not prohibit him from looking at the boilers,” Heroux said in a comment emailed to The Sun Chronicle. “I told him that he needed to ask for permission. He never asked for that permission.”
He said officials not part of the administration must ask permission.
“Perhaps most importantly, what exactly does he think he’s going to learn by looking at boilers?” Heroux said. “He’s not an HVAC specialist or a plumber.”
Last week the council refused to treat Heroux’s appropriation request as an “emergency measure,” which would have allowed an immediate vote. And it criticized the mayor for not providing enough information about the aging equipment, including price quotes for replacement.
Heroux shot back that the refusal was the result of election year politics rather than any concerns floated by councilors and that city employees could experience some cold days at work as a result.
That in turn touched of a response published by Porreca on her campaign website in which she lambasted the mayor as”inept” and “incompetent” and said council concerns about costs were legitimate.
Chilly days in the office were “unlikely” she said.
“This was far from the first time the city council has had to maintain decorum and dance around the ineptitude of this mayor for the good of our city and our residents,” Porreca said. “We quite simply needed more information before spending taxpayer money.”
Heroux responded that none of the councilors asked for additional information before the meeting, nor did they request his presence to explain the request.
And Heroux chastised Porreca, saying she failed to live up to her campaign motto, “nice matters.”
“I thought ‘nice matters,’” he said. “‘Incompetence’ is not very nice especially when it was a city employee in my office who did the actual work of preparing the (request) and supporting documentation.”
Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the council’s city property chairwoman, Sara Lynn Reynolds, said information she got from the mayor since last week indicates repairing the 20-year-old boilers would cost around $29,000 so it makes sense to buy new ones.
Cost estimates for new boilers range from $29,000 to $37,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.