ATTLEBORO — The state police bomb squad was called to a South Attleboro home Monday after a grenade was discovered in the house.
However, the squad determined that the grenade was “inert and inoperable,” Deputy Police Chief Timothy Cook Jr said Tuesday.
Police and firefighters were called to the home on Laurier Avenue about 5:15 p.m. Monday after the grenade was discovered by someone cleaning out the home of a relative who recently died.
The bomb squad was called out of “an abundance of caution,” Cook said.
Police and fire officials were at the scene for about 90 minutes.
Last month in Seekonk a similar incident occurred when a resident brought a World War II-era mortar to the police station.
The 3-inch projectile was taken outside by police, who called the bomb squad to safely dispose of it.
The mortar was brought to the station by a resident who found it in the home of family member who was a World War II veteran, officials said.
