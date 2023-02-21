Not A Cannonball NAPD
A state police Bomb Squad technician was called in to investigate what was thought might be a cannonball that a woman brought to the North Attleboro police station on Tuesday. It was determined it was not an explosive.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

NORTH ATTLEBORO — The police station was off limits for about an hour Tuesday afternoon after a woman brought what she feared was a cannonball to the public safety building, officials said.

As a precaution, the station at the corner of South Washington and Chestnut streets was closed off for about an hour after the woman’s 2:30 p.m. arrival before the state police Bomb Squad rendered the situation safe.

