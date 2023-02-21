NORTH ATTLEBORO — The police station was off limits for about an hour Tuesday afternoon after a woman brought what she feared was a cannonball to the public safety building, officials said.
As a precaution, the station at the corner of South Washington and Chestnut streets was closed off for about an hour after the woman’s 2:30 p.m. arrival before the state police Bomb Squad rendered the situation safe.
“It was a solid object and not an explosive. It looked like a shot put,” Police Chief Richard McQuade said.
The woman, a North Attleboro resident, meant well in bringing it to the station, but authorities say anyone who finds a suspicious device should call police immediately rather than handle it.
A state police bomb technician, dressed in a helmet and protective vest, took the small metallic ball out of the woman’s car and took an X-ray of it in the parking lot before determining it was not an explosive, officials said.
The woman took the ball from a relative’s home in Rhode Island and brought it to a firearm’s dealer in Rhode Island. The dealer recommended that the woman take it to police, McQuade said.
As a precaution, Chestnut and East streets were closed and an ambulance and paramedics stood by in case of any mishaps before the state police rendered the situation safe.
In September 2021, a similar incident occurred at the Seekonk police station when a resident brought in a 3-inch World War II-era mortar.
Just last month in Wrentham, two boys found a grenade on a trail in woods off Grants Mill Road.
They took a cellphone photo of the device and called police. A state police Bomb Squad technician determined the grenade was hollowed out and not a danger.
