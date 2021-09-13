SEEKONK -- The state police bomb squad was responding to the police and fire station complex Monday morning after old mortar was brought to the police station.
Police Chief Dean Isabella said the ordnance appeared to be a World War II-era explosive and was brought to the station by a person whose parent or grandparent had the device.
Police do not believe the ordnance was a danger but officers brought it outside the station and contacted the bomb squad “out of an abundance of caution,” Isabella said.
The incident occurred about 10:30 a.m.
The driveway to the police and fire station complex at 500 Taunton Ave. was closed, according to the police chief.
But anyone with an emergency was being directed to Peck Street, where town hall is located, to get to an access road to the stations, Isabella said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.