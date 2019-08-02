WRENTHAM -- Residents who heard an explosion late Thursday night by Shears Street should not be alarmed.
Police, however, were given a shock when a resident brought blasting caps to the station after finding them in the home of a deceased relative, according to Chief Bill McGrath.
Police said the person did not realize the potential danger of the caps and thought bringing them to the station was the right thing to do, McGrath said.
But the devices were so unstable, police could not bring them safely to a more remote location. So instead they conducted a "controlled detonation" about 11 p.m. along Shears Street with help from the state police bomb squad.
"The scary part is these blasting caps were carried into the police station tonight by a person who wanted to turn them in after finding them among the belongings of a deceased relative," McGrath said.
"Had they gone off during transport, the person would likely have been killed. They also could have gone off in the police station, injuring or killing officers," McGrath said.
It is not the first time police have dealt with explosives found by residents.
In the fall of 2018, a resident cleaning out a deceased relative's house brought in what appeared to be dynamite but turned out to be homemade fireworks.
A month earlier, an old grenade was found in an abandoned house on West Street but turned out to be inert, according to police.
In the summer of 2018, someone left an old grenade outside a donation box at the American Legion on South Street.
If anyone finds what they believe to be explosives of any kind, including blasting caps, dynamite, ammunition, shells, grenades or fireworks, they should call 911, the chief said.
Police will respond with the state police bomb squad, who have the expertise to secure the explosives and remove them safely, McGrath said.
People should assume the devices are live and dangerous and not touch them, the chief added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.