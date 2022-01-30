ATTLEBORO — The term “generation gap” was widely used in the 1960s to describe the difference in values held by the “The Greatest Generation” which won the war against the greatest evil the world has ever known and their children, the “Baby Boomer” generation, many of whom were involved in protesting the Vietnam War, a war they considered unnecessary and wrong.
It’s likely there are gaps in most generations to one degree or another, but one has clearly emerged in the discussion about whether to change Attleboro High School’s mascot.
Students at the high school are pushing to change the high school mascot from Blue Bombardiers to Lions.
In a forum held last week, a number of students — mostly from the student council and the marketing class — spoke in favor of making the change.
They argued the lion which is pictured on the city seal and the school seal is more closely tied to the city, especially if Capron Park Zoo, where lions are one of its main attractions, is brought into the picture.
In addition, it was pointed out that a group of lions is known as a pride, which ties closely to the school’s motto of Blue Pride, which could be used to describe various sports teams or student groups as Blue Pride Lions.
And to add to the argument, lions on the city and school seals are outlined in blue.
Some also said during the forum on Thursday, that many students don’t feel a connection to Bombardiers and some said they didn’t know what bombardier was until they looked it up.
One comment in a survey of school students and staff described bombardiers as “politically incorrect.”
Right now, the Bombardiers are represented by an eagle mascot and some students don’t get that connection either.
If Bombardiers is to remain, the mascot’s ties to the school and eagle need to be better explained, they said.
Meanwhile, some from the older generations tried to do just that.
Joe Murphy, a graduate of Attleboro High, along with his three kids, who he said all proudly wore Bombardier uniforms, came to speak at the forum as a military veteran.
He said Attleboro is a patriotic city and when the Moving Wall, a smaller version of the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C., came to the city in September 2019, 10,000 people visited it to pay their respects to those who died in Vietnam.
Eight of the 58,276 names on that wall were from Attleboro, including Air Force pilot Francis Driscoll, a fighter pilot, a true bombardier.
Meanwhile, Tozier-Cassidy Field is named for two legendary Attleboro High coaches, Howard Tozier and James Cassidy. Both served in the Navy during World War II.
Cassidy flew planes off an aircraft carrier. He was another true bombardier.
They were just two of the 3,096 Attleboro residents who served in World War II. Eighty of those men were killed in action.
Murphy paraphrased a line from a poem by Charles M. Province.
“It was the veteran, not the poet, that gave us freedom of speech,” he said.
And there were other wars fought for freedom, the Korean War also known as “the forgotten war,” the Vietnam War, a lost was that began in an effort to stop the spread of communism, and the war on terror in both Afghanistan and Iraq.
Attleboro residents fought in all of them as well as wars before, like World War I, the Spanish-American War and Civil and Revolutionary wars, as well as smaller, peacekeeping efforts like Somalia and the Balkans.
Steve Withers Jr., chair of the school committee, said the Blue Bombardiers should be kept because of its connection to World War II, the war that kept America and most of the world free from fascism.
He said 80 years worth of alumni identify with that.
Dennis Walsh, the city’s director of recreation, who has always called parks by their proper names — not their nicknames — to show respect for those for whom they were named and to remind others what they did for the city, also touched on the link to World War II and the importance of America’s and Attleboro’s role in that war.
Another gentleman who did not give his name said he was passionate about tradition.
He said students don’t know who Tozier and Cassidy were and have not been educated about their contributions to the nation and the city.
Bill Larson, another school committee member and a 1983 graduate of AHS, said many people have called him and none want to abandon the Bombardier nickname.
But he praised the marketing class on its efforts.
Larson said the marketing program is “fantastic.”
“No matter how this turns out, I’m proud of what you have done,” he said.
But there is significant opposition.
“I’ve heard from quite a few people and everyone I’ve heard from wants to have the Bombardiers stay,” he said. “There’s a very strong passion for Blue Pride and a very strong passion for Bombardiers.”
The school committee will make the final decision.