ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High football team will not be boarding a bus Friday afternoon for a ride to New Bedford in pursuit of a second victory this season.
The Bombardiers’ scheduled non-league game with the Whalers at New Bedford High School has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocol.
“They have some COVID concerns, so no game,” AHS Athletic Director Mark Houle said after consulting with New Bedford High School administrators Tuesday afternoon.
New Bedford High canceled the game as a result of in-school testing which revealed that “some” football team members had tested positive.
“It is unfortunate, but we knew going into this season that it was a possibility, not only for our Whalers, but for teams across the country,” New Bedford High Athletic Director Tom Tarpey, said. “Football is a high-contact sport so regular testing vigilance is critical to stemming the spread.”
The Whaler-Bombardier game was cancelled “out of an abundance of caution,” Tarpey added. A determination regarding future Whalers’ football games has not yet been made.
The contest would have been the third game of the season for coach Mike Strachan and the Bombardiers. AHS beat Durfee 10-7 in its season opener, but was shut out by crosstown rival Bishop Feehan in its latest outing.
Due to MIAA guidelines, the game will go into the record books as a “no contest” with AHS not being granted a forfeit win.
“It’s no one’s fault,” Houle said. “I did put a call into the MIAA to see how it is supposed to be documented.”
New Bedford Public Safety Director of Nurses Wanda Nunes said in a statement that “this instance is precisely why in-school testing with parental consent was instituted.
“It is a mitigation strategy that adds another layer of proactive protection. Schools need to know in real-time if students and staff have been exposed to the virus so that immediate action can be taken to stop the virus from spreading. We are following all protocols and guidelines from the CDC, the state and city Health Departments.”
Attleboro will next take the field for an Oct. 1 Hockomock League contest at Milford High.
“It would have been good for us to get another game under our belt before we hit the (Hockomock) gauntlet,” Houle said.
New Bedford Superintendent of Schools Thomas Anderson noted that COVID remains a concern this school year.
“As disappointing as this news is for our team, it is not unexpected that we would see positive test results as we enter the traditional flu season,” Anderson said. “We were ready for this. We did it last year and now we have additional tools in place to help stem the virus. In-school testing quickly exposed this situation, allowing the school to halt further spread.
“The New Bedford Public Safety COVID Tracker will go online in the coming days to keep the community informed,” Anderson added. “I urge parents and guardians to consent to in-school testing if they have not already done so.
“We will be providing regular updates as this very challenging time continues for all of us. As always I urge everyone to continue practicing good hygiene, wear masks and get vaccinated as it is the best tool of all.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.