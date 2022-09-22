This week is Banned Books Week.
It was first launched in 1982, which makes this week its 40th anniversary.
According to the bannedbooksweek.org, it was started to celebrate the freedom to read whatever one wants to read.
The website states that Banned Books Week was launched “in response to a sudden surge in the number of challenges to books in schools, bookstores and libraries… it highlights the value of free and open access to information…(it) support(s) the freedom to seek and to express ideas, even those some consider unorthodox or unpopular.”
Attleboro Public Library Director Amy Rhilinger said that during Banned Books Week the library displays books that have been “challenged” by people who would like see them banned. Currently there are about 25 on display.
But actual book bans have never occurred at the library, at least during her tenure.
“We’ve never banned a book during my time here,” Rhilinger said.
Rhilinger has been director for nearly two years but has worked at the library for about 20.
She said the library has “reconsideration forms” that people can fill out if they have a problem with a book.
Once the form is filled out the book is “reconsidered” by the director and the library board, but very few forms are ever submitted, Rhilinger said.
There was one time a parent thought that the images in a “Spider-Man” book were too scary for very young children, so it was moved from the collection for young children to one for slightly older children, she said.
There was another instance where a children’s book called “Harriet the Spy” raised a concern because a parent was afraid that it taught youngsters to spy on others.
She said some people challenge books because they have sex or violence in them.
And those reasons are clearly why 10 books are on “the most challenged books in 2021” put together by the American Library Association, which says it “condemns censorship and works to ensure free access to information.”
The top two titles challenged were “Gender Queer” and “Lawn Boy,” which have LGBTQ+ and sexually explicit content.
And some books locally have been challenged because they explain where babies come from, Rhilinger said.
Those books are generally only available to parents to help them explain the subject in an age-appropriate manner to their children.
In North Attleboro, Richards Memorial Library Director Frank Ward said his staff very rarely encounters those who want to ban a book.
“We really have not had a problem with that,” he said.
The only objection ever raised during his tenure was to a movie the library had in its collection about the rock band The Doors, and that was in the early 2000s.
“This is a week to celebrate the First Amendment and every citizens right to read what they want,” Ward said.
And in Foxboro, Boyden Library Director Libby O’Neil said there have been no challenges to any books during her tenure, which began six months ago.
She also consulted staff members who could not recall any
“We have displays in the Children’s, Teen and Adult departments supporting and celebrating the freedom to read,” O’Neil said in an email.
In addition, she supplied some national figures concerning challenges to certain books, available at uniteagainstbookbans.org.
“Between January 1 and August 31, 2022, ALA (American Library Association) documented 681 attempts to ban or restrict library resources and 1,651 unique titles were targeted,” she said. “In 2021, ALA reported 729 attempts to censor library resources, targeting 1,597 books, which represented the highest number of attempted book bans since ALA began compiling these lists more than 20 years ago.”
O’Neil said a majority of the challenges were aimed at more than one title.
“Additionally, more than 70 percent of the 681 attempts to restrict library resources targeted multiple titles,” she said. “In the past, the vast majority of challenges to library resources only sought to remove or restrict a single book.”
School Superintendent David Sawyer said some concerns were raised when he worked at Attleboro High School, but nothing serious.
“When I last worked at AHS a decade ago, I fielded concerns about certain books from time to time, but I wouldn’t categorize those episodes as anyone ‘challenging’ them,” he said in an email. “In my work since at Central Office, I have not encountered any issues of this kind, at least not requiring my involvement.”
AHS Associate Principal Kevin Gorman said he has not encountered anyone who wanted to ban a book.
“I have not dealt with books being ‘challenged’ or ‘banned,’” he said in an email. “Occasionally, families have expressed concern about a book, but I do not recall anyone calling for an outright ban.
“I think that as a school we thoughtfully select books that are both high school level appropriate and challenging for our students. I also think that our teachers do a good job of communicating and working with students and families regarding any concerns that they may have and work through and resolve those issues at the classroom level.”
In North Attleboro, Superintendent John Antonucci said book banning “is not something I am aware of, and it is not something currently impacting the North Attleboro Public Schools. To my knowledge, no books have been challenged, at least in the last two years.”