NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The first town manager in North Attleboro’s history has set the bar high for anyone who follows him, at least as far as members of the town council are concerned.
Michael Borg, the former Army officer who councilors picked as the first person to hold the town’s top executive post under its new charter in March of 2020, received high praise in the council’s evaluation of his first full contract year at Wednesday's council session.
Justin Pare, council president, said Borg received top marks in nearly all areas of the evaluation, “exceeding expectations,” and councilors commended him for his “strategic and decisive leadership” through difficult times.
In the summary of the evaluations, Pare said Borg “introduced and advanced multiple proposals to improve efficiency in government” and said councilors called him “a great collaborator with the town council, other boards and the public.”
In the evaluations, Pare said, Borg received the highest marks in his budgeting efforts. The one area for improvement was human resources management, the summary said, with one councilor quoted as saying it was an opportunity for Borg to work on improving relations “with some department heads, boards and commissions.”
Borg told the councilors it was “a pleasure to be in the service of North Attleboro.”
As part of his contract, Borg is entitled to a 2% annual cost-of-living increase to his original salary of $170,000, and councilors also approved a merit pay hike of another 2%, bringing his salary to nearly $177,000.
Councilor Darius Gregory pointed out that Borg had declined to take a pay raise when the council first reviewed his performance a year ago, a few months after he started the job during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, because of the uncertain fiscal future the town faced. “Pay the man,” Gregory said.
The council vote on Borg’s salary increase was unanimous.
