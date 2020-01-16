NORTH ATTLEBORO — Michael Borg’s experience ranges from handling logistics for the Army in Afghanistan to renovating public school buildings in Providence.
Those duties and all the ones in between in his 35-year career have helped prepare him for his next challenge — being the first town manager in North Attleboro history.
“It all flows right into that position of town manager,” he said Thursday.
A date for him to take over in North Attleboro hasn’t been set yet as he is negotiating a contract with the town, but Town Council President Keith Lapointe said Borg has already been meeting with key people.
He said Borg was chosen for the job because of the passion and energy he showed in the interview process.
Borg, 53, spent 30 years in the Army — following in the footsteps of his father — and rose to the rank of colonel.
The Army is “the family business,” he said, noting one of his sons is about to complete military school in New Mexico and will soon be a second lieutenant.
“He got the bug,” Borg said of his son.
Borg has lived in a number of places, including Denver, New Mexico and Newport, and done tours of duty in Afghanistan and Iraq.
While finishing his Army career at the Naval War College in Newport, he was offered a job heading up emergency management for Providence.
He was quickly promoted to public works director and then head of public property and capital improvements.
In his latest role, part of his job has been to renovate and repair Providence’s school buildings.
His move to North Attleboro comes at a time when the town is preparing to put a new roof on Community School and wants to renovate its high school.
“There are many similarities” between his past jobs and his new one in North Attleboro, he said.
Although Borg has lived all over the country, he said he wants to make New England his home.
He has been living in Rehoboth for the past 18 months and has already become a New England Patriots fan. In fact, he has put his name on a waiting list for season tickets.
He said he likes most sports.
“As long as it has a ball in it,” he joked.
A Civil War buff, Borg describes himself as “well grounded” with “my feet planted on the ground.”
To relax, he and his wife recently got into beekeeping. They have three hives in the backyard.
He said one can learn important life lessons being around bees. For one, you have to remain calm. Bees are sensitive and will react to you, he said.
Also, when dealing with bees you have to have a plan.
He will be expected to come up with plans for the future of North Attleboro too, including budgeting, economic development, and implementing consolidation proposals.
Voters in North Attleboro adopted a town charter last year that changed the structure of its government.
Instead of having a board of selectmen running the town, North Attleboro now has a strong town manager structure with the manager in charge of most departments and the budget.
Former Town Administrator Michael Gallagher is serving as acting town manager until Borg takes over.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.