NORTH ATTLEBORO — Michael Borg promised to work to make North Attleboro the finest town in Massachusetts as he was sworn in Monday night as the community’s first-ever town manager.
“I promise to do everything I can to make this the best community in the Commonwealth,” he told about 30 town officials, employees and residents at town hall. “Our work starts now at this very moment,” he added.
Borg, a retired Army colonel, was selected for the job of town manager after a lengthy search.
The position was created last year when voters adopted a charter that restructured town government.
More recently, Borg worked a series of positions in Providence city government.
Town Council President Keith Lapointe, who a few months ago was sworn in on the same spot as a member of North Attleboro’s first town council, called Borg’s swearing in “really, truly a historic and exciting occasion,” and extolled Borg’s leadership qualities.
“I’m so excited to see those leadership attributes and how they will play out,” he said.
Earlier in the day, Borg’s first on the job, the town manager met with town department heads.
He called them a gifted, hardworking group, adding that he told them, “planning for the future starts now.”
Accompanied by his wife, Heather Kilkenny, Borg, who lives in Rehoboth, said his top priority in office will be economic development.
The town needs to create new opportunities and embrace innovation, he said.
