NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Officials will hold an open house Monday at North Attleboro Town Hall to officially swear new town manager Michael Borg into office and to give employees and residents a chance to meet him.
The open house will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. in the lobby of town hall.
Borg, a Rehoboth resident, was recently hired as town manager. He most recently worked for the City of Providence and before that was a colonel in the U.S. Army.
