WRENTHAM -- Bose will be closing all its retail stores in United States over the next few months, including one in the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets.
The Framingham-based audio equipment company plans to close 119 stores in America, Europe, Japan and Australia, citing “the dramatic shift to online shopping.”
Bose opened its first U.S. store in 1993 but the company says its products “are increasingly purchased through e-commerce.”
“Originally, our retail stores gave people a way to experience, test, and talk to us about multi-component, CD and DVD-based home entertainment systems,” said Colette Burke, Bose vice president of global sales.
There are also Bose stores in the Burlington Mall and the Merrimack Outlets in New Hampshire.
It wasn't revealed how many employees will be impacted by the closures, but the company is offering employee assistance and severance pay.
Bose is keeping about 130 stores open in Asia and the Middle East.
