REHOBOTH -- The Boston Bruins are honoring a local teenager and popular high school goalie killed in a single-vehicle crash earlier this month.
A video shared in a tweet Sunday by the Boston Bruins shows a black and gold Bruins jersey with the last name of Dylan Quinn on the back being hung in a locker.
Quinn, 16, a goalie for the Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical High School boys’ hockey team, died after a single-vehicle crash in Berkley Jan. 15.
The Bruins jersey had the number 33, Quinn’s high school hockey number.
“The #NHLBruins are extremely saddened by the tragic passing of BP-Southeastern goalie Dylan Quinn, who was a volunteer at several of our Learn to Play clinics over the years,” the Bruins tweeted.
“Our hearts are with his family, friends, and teammates during this difficult time,” the tweet said.
Quinn was a passenger in a pickup truck, driven by a 16-year-old friend, which struck a utility pole and a tree before rolling over on Myricks Street in Berkley, according to the Bristol County district attorney’s office.
He was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford where he was pronounced dead, the attorney’s office said.
A visitation will be held Saturday, Feb. 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the Waring-Sullivan Home at Birchcrest, 189 Gardners Neck Road, Swansea.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, in the gymnasium at Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School, 207 Hart St., East Taunton.
