ATTLEBORO — A Boston man faces charges he assaulted his pregnant girlfriend this past summer at her North Attleboro home.
Kyle D. Lee, 26, pleaded innocent Friday in Attleboro District Court to assault and battery on a pregnant person. Bail was set at $500 cash.
The woman, who was eight months’ pregnant, told police she was pushed and grabbed by the neck in the early morning hours of July 16.
Police obtained an arrest warrant when they could not find Lee, according to court records.
The woman was examined by rescue officials but declined to be taken to a hospital.
Lee’s lawyer, James McKenna of North Attleboro, said the woman lacked credibility. He said she previously blamed Lee for vandalizing a car but witnesses told police they witnessed her doing the damage.
