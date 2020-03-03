ATTLEBORO — Police say a domestic dispute on Knight Avenue escalated when a man allegedly drove into his ex-girlfriend’s car as she was driving to the police station for help early Tuesday morning.
Ralph J. Boggs, 49, of Boston, allegedly followed the woman, 47, before hitting the driver’s side of her car about 12:45 a.m. as he was passing her on South Main Street, about a half-mile from her Knight Avenue home, according to police.
Neither Boggs, the woman nor her 24-year-old daughter, who was a passenger in her mother’s car, were reported injured.
Boggs was ordered held without bail Tuesday after pleading innocent to felony assault charges in Attleboro District Court. He faces a dangerousness hearing next Tuesday.
His lawyer, Brian Roman of North Attleboro, said there is no evidence that his client intentionally hit his ex-girlfriend’s car.
But police say the incident occurred after the two had an argument at her home that continued outside.
“He followed her out to her vehicle and punched the driver’s side window when she was trying to leave,” Assistant District Attorney Henry Sousa III said, reading from a police report during Boggs’ court hearing.
The woman told police she was driving north on South Main when she noticed her ex-boyfriend speed up behind her, causing her to swerve to avoid a collision, police said.
Boggs allegedly passed her by driving into the southbound lane and then striking her car on the driver’s side before both vehicles stopped on the side of the road.
Police were dispatched to the area of Willow Tree Farms on South Main after receiving a report of a car accident and a woman screaming that her mother’s boyfriend just hit their car.
Boggs’ 2003 BMW and the woman’s 2019 Honda sustained moderate to serious damage, police said.
When questioned by police, Boggs allegedly said he did not know the occupants of the car and passed it because it was traveling too slow.
He was arrested after an investigation by officers Vanessa Walsh-Diaz and Mark Brunelli. Assisting were Sgt. Russell Goyette and Capt. James MacDonald.
Boggs pleaded innocent to two counts of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, domestic assault, driving with a suspended license and failing to drive within marked lanes.
He was also arraigned on an outstanding warrant charging him with allegedly entering his ex-girlfriend’s home after he was told to leave in October.
