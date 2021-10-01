ATTLEBORO — A Boston man claims in a federal lawsuit that city police beat him inside the police station after his arrest in 2019 “solely because he is Black.”
Denzell Singleton, 29, is seeking $300,000, claiming he suffered physical injury and emotional distress and that his civil rights were violated, according to the suit filed this week in U.S. District Court in Boston.
He claims he was slammed face first into a concrete wall while being brought handcuffed into the booking room after his arrest Feb. 17, 2019.
Afterward, Singleton claims he was thrown to the floor and pinned for 15 minutes during which time one officer kept his knee on his neck for about five minutes.
His lawyer, James Caramanica of Attleboro, wrote in the suit that Singleton “took no action to warrant or justify the actions of the police.”
The lawyer wrote his client suffered injuries to his face, head and neck as well as emotional trauma.
“Mr. Singleton was assaulted at the police station solely because he is Black,” Caramanica said in the suit.
The lawyer wrote the police department has a policy of racial profiling and using excessive force against Black males “and in impermissibly stopping, detaining and seizing Black males.”
In addition to the city, the defendants named are Police Chief Kyle Heagney, sergeants Dennis Fleming and Jessica Maskell, and officers Luke Harrington and Jason Stevens.
When reached, Heagney said, “Unfortunately, because of the ongoing litigation, I cannot comment.”
He referred questions to the city solicitor, Cynthia Amara, who said in an email that she does not represent the city in the matter.
Caramanica did not return a phone call and emails for comment.
Singleton faces charges of being disorderly, disturbing the peace, lewd conduct and assault and battery on a police officer, according to court records.
He has pleaded innocent and a trial is scheduled for next month.
Police reports filed in the case contain a vastly different version of events with Singleton depicted as being aggressive toward officers and civilians and out of control.
Singleton was arrested after police responded to the area of the Olive Street bridge on a report of a man running into traffic, screaming obscenities and racial slurs, according to a police report.
Before police arrived, a resident told officers she told her children to come into the house because of the commotion and told Singleton to stop, according to the report.
After the woman went inside her home, he allegedly pulled on her door as she and her husband told him to leave. At that point, Singleton allegedly exposed himself to the couple, according to the report.
At the police station, Harrington wrote in his report that Singleton screamed obscenities at the officers, said “I’m ready to throw with you” and attempted to get away from Harrington’s grasp.
At one point, according to the report, Singleton shoved his shoulder into Harrington’s chest before the officers struggled to gain control of him.
Caramanica wrote in the lawsuit that Harrington fabricated the events and alleged the officers are collectively trying to “conceal their unlawful activities.”
Singleton has pleaded innocent to all charges.
