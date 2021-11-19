FALL RIVER — A Superior Court jury convicted a Boston man of first-degree murder Friday in the 2017 shooting death of Thomas Pomare during a botched marijuana robbery in Attleboro.
Jaquan Cohen, 30, was also found guilty of armed home invasion and armed assault with intent to rob.
The jury of six men and six women deliberated for two hours before rendering their verdict late in the afternoon at the close of court.
First-degree murder carries and automatic life sentence without parole eligibility.
However, Cohen’s formal sentencing was postponed to Dec. 2 to allow time for the victim’s family to make impact statements to the court. Cohen is being held without bail.
Cohen was convicted of shooting Pomare, 34, on Dec 4, 2017. Pomare was visiting the South Avenue home of a close friend who was the target of the robbery.
Pomare was shot when Cohen and another man forced their way into the home armed with handguns. They threatened the two residents and demanded to know “where is the weed,” according to trial testimony.
He was the last of four men to be prosecuted in the case. The others previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter for their roles in the crime and are serving prison sentences.
“Thank you, Lord,” Pomare’s father, Malachi Mims, said as he hugged Pomare’s mother, Niva Scott, in the front row of the gallery.
“We’re very pleased with the verdict. Now we can get some closure,” Mims said.
“Justice has been served. Justice has been served. I’ve waited about four years for this,” Scott said.
On the other side of the courtroom, some of the dozen family members and friends of Cohen were overcome with emotion and wept or left the courtroom.
“I love you so much,” a woman told Cohen, who was standing next to his lawyer when the jury forewoman read the verdict.
Cohen was convicted largely on the testimony of the getaway driver, Archie Charles, 29, a former Attleboro man and friend of Cohen.
Charles reached a plea agreement to testify against Cohen in return for a sentence of eight to 11 years in prison for manslaughter and two related conspiracy charges.
On the witness stand for two days, Charles testified he agreed to a plan hatched by Devaun Petigny, 29, of Attleboro, to rob 10 pounds of marijuana from James Burrus.
Because Charles and Petigny knew Burrus, Charles said he agreed to recruit two outsiders, Cohen and Job Williams, 37, also of Boston, to commit the robbery while he drove the getaway car.
The murder weapon was never found but police found a 9 mm bullet in Cohen’s apartment that prosecutors said matched the spent 9 mm shell casing found near Pomare’s body.
There was little other physical evidence linking Cohen to the crime, such as fingerprints and DNA, despite forensic testing at the South Avenue home and the getaway car.
During his closing argument Friday, Deputy Bristol County District Attorney William McCauley argued that Charles was a credible witness despite differences in his testimony and others.
Charles confessed his involvement to his girlfriend and mother before surrendering to police. He admitted his involvement to police and was charged with murder before reaching the agreement with prosecutors, McCauley said.
“Just because someone is a cooperating witness doesn’t mean they should be dismissed,” McCauley told the jury.
While Charles turned himself in to police days after the murder, McCauley said Cohen and Williams fled the area.
Both men had to be hunted down by investigators. Cohen was arrested 2 ½ months later after attempting to flee his Brockton “hideout,” McCauley said.
But Cohen’s lawyer, Mark Wester of Hudson, said Charles told “lies and half-truths” to bargain for a deal with prosecutors and was not credible.
Wester said Charles changed portions of his story from the start and even altered the account he gave prosecutors of who was with him when he destroyed his cellphone.
“Mr. Charles is so much of a liar that even they cannot keep all of his statements straight,” Wester said of the prosecution.
No evidence was presented during the trial to corroborate Charles’ testimony or that Cohen was even in Attleboro the night of the slaying, Wester said.
The defense lawyer also argued Charles was lying when he said he never saw guns despite driving the two men from Boston to Attleboro for a meeting just before the robbery.
Following the verdict, Wester said he would be filing an appeal.
Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn, who was in the courtroom, said he was pleased with the verdict.
“The jury held the defendant to account for a senseless killing solely committed to steal drugs,” Quinn said.
“The victim was in the house minding his own business and certainly didn’t deserve what happened to him,” Quinn said, adding the verdict provided closure for the family.
