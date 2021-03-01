ATTLEBORO — A Boston man involved in a car crash last month has denied firearms charges stemming from a loaded 9 mm handgun found in a backpack in the vehicle.
Kenny Francois, 31, pleaded innocent Monday in Attleboro District Court to unlawfully carrying a firearm, unlawful possession of a large capacity feeding device and three related offenses.
He was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing Tuesday.
Francois was a passenger in a car involved in an accident Feb. 13 at Route 140 and School Street, according to police.
The car sustained heavy damage and Francois and two others in the vehicle were taken to Boston Medical Center.
While investigating the accident, police say they found a backpack that contained the handgun, adding that it was loaded and had the serial numbers scratched off it.
All occupants of the car denied owning the gun, according to police.
Francois’ lawyer argued in court that there was not enough evidence to charge his client because the car was registered to someone else and there was no indication his client knew the gun was in the backpack.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.