ATTLEBORO — An alleged repeat drunken driver was ordered held without bail Monday pending a dangerousness hearing later this week.
Celso Depina, 31, of the Dorchester section of Boston, pleaded innocent in Attleboro District Court to a third-offense drunken driving charge. He also faces charges of driving with a revoked license and failing to drive within marked lanes, according to court records.
The dangerousness hearing is scheduled for Friday.
Depina was stopped on Interstate 95 South in Attleboro near Interstate 295 about 2:15 a.m. Saturday.
He took a portable breath alcohol test that registered 0.20 percent, or over twice the legal limit for intoxication, according to a state police report.
A prosecutor said his previous drunken driving cases were in 2015 in Dorchester and 2016 in Stoughton district courts.
He also faces an unrelated credit card fraud case in Attleboro District Court.
Depina could be held for up to 120 days without bail if a judge rules in favor of the prosecution.
