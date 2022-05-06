ATTLEBORO — An Attleboro District Court jury has found a Black man innocent of assaulting a city police officer, one of four he is suing for allegedly assaulting him after he was arrested.
Denzell Singleton, 30, of Boston, was acquitted Thursday after a two-day trial on a charge of assault and battery on Attleboro Patrolman Luke Harrington, according to court records.
During the hour they deliberated, the jury asked for and was given a DVD of a 15½-minute Attleboro police video showing a handcuffed Singleton walking with police in the basement of the station.
After coming through a doorway, the video shows Singleton being pushed into a wall and then taken to the floor by police who then get on top of him. The video does not have audio.
Singleton was arrested Feb. 17, 2019 on lewd conduct and disorderly charges. He pleaded guilty prior to trial to those charges and was sentenced to time served for the almost six months he spent in jail awaiting trial.
Following his arrest, Singleton claims he was shoved into a cement wall at the police station while handcuffed and beaten “solely because he is Black,” according to his lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Boston.
His lawyer, James Caramanica of Attleboro, said Friday that testimony police gave during the trial was “inconsistent” with what the jurors saw on the video.
“He feels vindicated by the verdict. It’s something that he expected,” Caramanica said.
The criminal trial is separate from the federal lawsuit, in which Singleton is claiming civil rights violations. He is seeking $300,000, saying he suffered physical injury and emotional distress.
Caramanica said the video shows his client being “manhandled” by police while “handcuffed from behind and pushed into the wall first and then taken down to the floor.”
In a court filing in response to Singleton’s claims, a lawyer representing the city and the police officers denied the allegations.
The lawyer, Katie Cooper Davis, argued that police used reasonable force and said the lawsuit should be dismissed, according to court filing.
In a police report, Harrington said Singleton was trying to instigate a confrontation and lunged forward before intentionally shifting his weight and shoulder back into Harrington’s chest.
The officers said they pushed Singleton into the wall to regain control before bringing him to the floor. Singleton suffered an abrasion on his left cheek and eye from “thrashing” his head on the carpet, according to the report.
One officer kept his knee on his head to prevent him from further injury, according to the report. However, Singleton says the officer’s knee was on his neck.
An ambulance crew was called and examined Singleton but it was determined he did not need medical attention, according to the report.
The case is set for a hearing in July to determine whether a settlement can be reached.
In addition to the city, the defendants named are Police Chief Kyle Heagney, sergeants Dennis Fleming and Jessica Maskell, and officers Harrington and Jason Stevens.
When reached for comment Friday, Heagney said he cannot discuss the case because of the pending litigation.
Singleton was arrested after police responded to a call about a man running into traffic near the Olive Street bridge, screaming obscenities and racial slurs, according to a police report.
During the investigation, police learned the man, later identified as Singleton, exposed himself to a woman at her home, according to the report.